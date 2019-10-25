EDITOR,
Comments on your Oct. 18 article “Help needed to support Tracy Interfaith’s mission”:
As a longtime volunteer (19 years), I can honestly say that those years were probably the most rewarding of my life. Anyone looking for a purpose in life should definitely consider checking out the volunteer opportunities available. There is something there to appeal to almost everyone.
You will meet many wonderful, caring people of all faiths, who share a common goal of helping the poor, the elderly and the homeless. You will have the satisfaction of knowing that you are making a difference in their lives.
Because all are volunteers, an effort is made to find work that suits a person’s skills and interests. Work is available for those who can volunteer a few days a month, one day a week or more. The organization recognizes that folks go on vacation or sometimes get sick and strives to have enough volunteers to cover those situations.
One of their greatest needs is to find a director to replace me. I would encourage anyone who might be considering this to just go volunteer a day a week to see what goes on there. You might find you like it and would welcome the opportunity and the challenges of becoming their leader.
Again, my years there were most rewarding and I would still be there if it weren’t for my age and health issues. I miss the people, the daily challenges and the rewards.
Darlene Quinn, Tracy
