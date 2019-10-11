EDITOR,
I have been a resident of Tracy since 1999. I am a veteran, a musician and a songwriter, who has composed a special song to promote a simple philosophy: the beauty of America.
The song is called “America Begins (I Don’t Know Where Heaven Ends, and America Begins)”. It is intended to remind people of America’s beauty that we may often take for granted in America. This beauty not only includes organic ones, but also those intangibles — freedom, choice and expression. In this country, it is a thing of beauty of just being able to walk around in the open without bombs exploding or exchange of gunfire on a daily basis, unlike war-torn third-world countries. With the unfortunate notoriety of epidemic mass shootings, this is my way of countering the ugliness that is fast tainting this once-balanced country. Sure, America has its share of violence, but unless you have lived in a war-torn, third-world country, one will lack comparators. This is not a political or religious platform — quite the opposite.
In summary, “America Begins” is a vehicle to promote the beauty of America, Americans and the good ideology. Simply put: America’s beautiful side. You can be the driver for this vehicle.
Thanks! I love Tracy!
Jeff Perez, Tracy
P.S. Here is the song that I would like to share.
AMERICA BEGINS
Americans are beautiful
In every shape and form
They come from every place on Earth
They come from every shore
When the sun wakes up the bayou
There are a million stars on the water
Lakes so clear, the sky so near
Looks like they mirror each other
America is beautiful
Every blade of grass
From the mountains to the sunsets
Rivers look like glass
America is beautiful
God blessed
I don’t know where heaven ends,
And America begins!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.