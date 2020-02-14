EDITOR,
“Do unto others as you would have others do unto you.” This is the Golden Rule we were taught as kids. Apparently, our mayor did not learn this lesson well. At the recent City Council meeting where homelessness was discussed, our mayor proposed that a way to solve Tracy’s homelessness problem is buying the homeless bus tickets and sending them to Stockton. The mayor, the other council members and the vast majority of us have a home to go to every night, a hot meal to eat, and a warm bed to sleep in, but given life’s many uncertainties — losing a job, facing a financially catastrophic illness, going through emotional turmoil that causes a downward spiral in a person’s life — any of these things can have the potential of putting anyone of us on the path to homelessness. Some time ago, while driving through town with my son, I made a disparaging comment about a homeless person I saw. My son, who is 12 years old, looked at me and said, “Dad, he’s a person too.” At that point, I realized that the person I disparaged was someone’s son or brother, and looking at my son, I prayed to God nothing should ever befall him or any of my daughters to put them in such dire straights. So, Mr. Mayor, if a 12-year old can figure it out that the homeless are people too, and should be treated as such, why can’t a person such as yourself, who is educated and has a family of his own, also look at those individuals as people and not as cattle to be shipped to Stockton? I’d like to see how Mr. Rickman would respond if other cities sent their problems to Tracy as you would to theirs. The Golden Rule in spades.
Steve Nicolaou, Tracy
