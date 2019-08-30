EDITOR,
If Bruce Frank did more research, he might find that President Trump was the answer to Manuel Dias’ prayers to the Father of Jesus Christ.
Instead of attacking Dias and other Trump supporters as “false patriots” who backed a scam artist, Frank and other Democrats could try something new — humility — and face that Trump won.
Here’s a question for Frank, Robin Cole, Art Caya, Daniel Wells, Mickey McGuire and others who continually offer their hatred of Trump: Are you proud of your vote for Hillary Clinton, the most corrupt American politician of the last century?
This is hard for Trump opponents to grasp, but the difference between Trump and the Clintons is that he loves this country, while the Clintons love money, power and, in Bill’s case, sex with any woman not named Hillary.
While Trump has donated all of his presidential salary to military cemeteries, national parks, education and other causes, we have learned through a blockbuster Senate report released this month that virtually all of Clinton’s emails, including top secret and classified information, were shipped to the People’s Republic of China, an avowed enemy of our nation.
The information, reported Aug. 16 by the Daily Caller, noted that “Charles McCullough, the Intelligence Community Inspector General, and his investigator Frank Rucker discovered that every one of Clinton’s emails except four were secretly copied to the cryptically named email address, CarterHeavyIndustries@gmail.com, according to the report.” For the record, this email address is located in Shandong, China.
Here are four former government officials (among many others) — Navy officer Edward Lin, CIA officer John Kiriakou, FBI translator Shamai Leibowitz and State Department official Stephen Kim — who went to jail for mishandling classified information. Is there a reason, beyond the corruption of the Obama FBI and Justice Department, that Hillary has yet to see a jail cell?
Elizabeth Best, Tracy
