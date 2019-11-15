EDITOR,

Are you kidding me? $130 million for an aquatic center. $40 million was way too much. I know, I know, the land is free and the taxpayers approved a sales tax increase, therefore the money MUST be spent. Don’t get me wrong, I’m a swimmer, part of the relatively handful of people that go to the refurbished Dr. Powers Pool, where they did a nice job on a reasonable budget. The average attendance there was about 130 people last year. So that’s about a million per person. So it doesn’t have a “lazy river” or water slides. Do you realize how much good could be done in this city with $130 million? So, let’s cut the insanity and get back to fiscal responsibility. This is a far cry from the Plunge.

Richard Staas, Tracy

