Next week, the ballots for the March 3 primary election will arrive in our mailboxes. One of the elected positions that we will be voting for is San Joaquin County Supervisor. The Board of Supervisors are responsible for funding many types of services and receives money from all levels of government, including a majority of our local property tax. They also oversee emergency medical services. As a mother of three children, my family’s safety is my No. 1 priority. That’s why it’s important that we elect a person with a track record of getting things accomplished and willing to fight for us. That is why I support Mayor Robert Rickman for County Supervisor. Mayor Rickman’s actions have proved our safety is his highest priority. Mayor Rickman led the fight against the county to make sure our fire department responds to all medical emergencies, which they were previously not allowed. Today, they respond to all medical emergencies thanks to his actions. Thanks to his efforts, the governor signed SB 438 protecting all cities from county bureaucratic EMS policies. Mayor Rickman is a state police sergeant and is on the front lines of the homeless crisis every day. He understands that the homeless crisis isn’t just a housing issue, but it’s an issue of substance abuse treatment and addressing mental health needs. He also understands the need for compassion, but knows that we also must hold those who commit crimes accountable. Furthermore, the tax sharing agreement between the county and cities are one of the worst in the state at approximately 80/20. With 80% of local property taxes going to the county. He has led the fight to get a fairer tax sharing agreement with the county. Keep up the good work, Mayor Rickman, you have my support.
Krystal Silveira, Tracy
