EDITOR,
Nov. 8: “Council surprised by new water park price tag.”
Well, for this Tracy taxpayer, I am shocked and appalled that we have come to this.
Tracy Press, Dec. 29, 2017: “The idea of a swim center first came from Surland in 2006. August 15, 2017, the City Council approved Surland’s designs for a $41.5 million aquatics center, including an indoor pool, an outdoor competition pool, water slides, a fitness center, picnic areas, a rock climbing wall, a splash playground for young children and other amenities. ‘This is a communitywide aquatic park for the entire community,’ said Les Serpa, founder of Surland.”
Escalating cost is akin to the bullet train. Also there is a quid pro quo that seems selfish. Swim club advocates canvassed the city in support of Measure V which increased my and your sales tax.
Swimoutlet.com: “Swimming’s governing body — Fédération Internationale de Natation (FINA), which translates to ‘International Swimming Federation’ — has a series of guidelines that describe pools acceptable for competition. It’s rare that a pool meets every one of these standards, but there are some important aspects that should remain consistent in a good lap swimming facility. Short Course & Long Course There are two regulation pool sizes that exist in the world of competitive swimming. They are: Short course pools: More common at public swimming locations or high schools. Long course pools: Normally found on college campuses or higher-end swimming facilities. Although metric and non-metric pool lengths are used in USA Swimming competitions, FINA only accepts international records swum in long course pools.”
What this means to me is that a 25-meter pool falls under the above guidelines, anything more should be done in the private sector. Fiduciary responsibility of $130,000,000 does not compute.
Michael Gonzalez, Tracy
