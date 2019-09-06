EDITOR,
In a Bay Area Sunday paper (Sept. 1), the Editorial/Insight pages had opinions regarding:
1. Potential interference in our 2020 elections.
2. How Mr. Trump is upset with Fox News because they interviewed some Democrats and isn’t totally feeling love from his news buddies.
3. The “California effect” could save the rain forest.
Above the front page masthead was the beginning of an article about the mass shooting in Odessa and Midland, Texas. As of this writing, six are dead (including the gunman) and 21 injured. The article continued on Page 10 at the bottom of the page. At the top of the page, a section listed five national events from the previous day. One of those events was a shooting at a high school in Mobile, Alabama. At least 10 were shot, conditions unknown at this time. The ages ranged from 15 to 18.
I’m not angry the paper placed what I perceive is more emphasis on the opinions than the shootings. That’s where we have arrived these days. I’ll be honest, I wouldn’t ask people to list in order of importance the three opinions for fear of the potential results.
Similarly, I wouldn’t ask our elected officials what they think should be done about mass shootings. They have spoken loudly by their inaction. Mr. Pence said in an interview that the victims and their families are in his and Mr. Trump’s prayers.
I don’t know how the families of those shot and/or killed feel about Mr. Pence and Mr. Trump’s prayers, but I personally don’t want them. That would mean that I or someone I know and love is gone because the leaders of the free world couldn’t or wouldn’t figure out how to stop the carnage.
Richard Colbert, Tracy
