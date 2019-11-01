EDITOR,
A few days ago I was holding a sign while standing on a busy street corner. The sign simply read “Looking for work.” A police officer pulled up (not the first time) and told me to leave. He said that I could be arrested for panhandling. I stated as I showed him the sign that I was only looking for some work. He replied that this was not the first time that he had warned me. So inevitably I left. It is true that some people will stop and give me money or food. There are some people who understand how hard things can get. I truly would rather be working than standing on the corner. I was taught in school about freedom of speech, and even if my sign was asking for money, I believe freedom of speech protects me. That is what America is supposed to be about, regardless of your employment status. I ask directly to the City Council and the mayor, is it not you guys who upon election time post your signs everywhere and always have your hand out for a campaign contribution? The word “hypocrite” comes to mind. What is really interesting is none of you when you ran for election was as broke as I am right now. There should be a study that researches how once elected or hired as an officer causes selective memory loss pertaining to the rights given to all citizens of the United States of America. I ask one more question of you. What is 10 multiplied by zero? Zero, you say. If you have $10 in your campaign fund and you multiply that amount zero times, how much is left? And you think you’re better than some unemployed homeless person.
Mike Smith, Tracy
