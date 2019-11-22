EDITOR,
My name is Steven Aviles and I am a senior at Tracy High School. As a citizen of Tracy it is my civic action duty to voice my concern in regards to e-cigarettes sales and consumption among teens. Vaping products have affected many people with lung injuries and deaths especially in California. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 16% of patients are under the age of 18 years old. One of every four high school kids vape. The use of e-cigarettes by teens has been seen in some of our Tracy schools and it is affecting our community. Kids are skipping classes due to related vaping illnesses and consequently affecting their academic learning. I care because this is my hometown where I have friends, a sibling and cousins that are in middle and high school.
On Nov. 5, at 7 p.m., I spoke at the Tracy council meeting about this health hazard and presented my suggestion that the city of Tracy should ban the sales of e-cigarettes, its components and liquid solutions in Tracy. California as a state is known to be a leader in the country passing laws and policies. This is why I believe that Tracy can become a leader in California driving other cities in the state to do the same. The city of Tracy is a family-oriented community where most adults would probably agree to ban e-cigarettes sales. It will probably be difficult to get all cities in the San Joaquin County on the same page. This is why I think that starting with a vaping product ban in a small but growing city like Tracy will be the perfect example for other cities in California.
Let’s hope that the city of Tracy takes appropriate steps to protect Tracy’s youth and those who have fallen sick.
Steven Aviles, Tracy
