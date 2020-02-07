EDITOR,
It is unfortunate that explosive tests, which are used to develop nuclear weapons, are occurring outdoors in and around the west side of the Central Valley. The Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory’s Site 300 is located on Tracy’s western boundary line. Yet its hazardous testing operations are mostly unknown to members of our community.
Site 300 has been contaminated by these bomb tests. And, pollutants have gotten into the water, land and air.
In the past, the routine bomb tests done at Site 300 left large amounts of radioactive materials and hazardous chemicals strewn about. Now Site 300 plans to resume this open-air testing program with many of the same toxic chemicals.
Actually, what needs to be done to help the environment locally is to stop all these polluting outdoor tests and, instead, use the money they would cost to clean up the contamination already in the environment.
I have not seen much done about pollution from Site 300 except for the actions of a nonprofit group, Tri-Valley CAREs, which has offices in Tracy and Livermore. I got handouts from them about the Superfund cleanup at Site 300 and about the bomb blasts.
According to Tri-Valley CAREs’ reports, the air district has not made a final decision about issuing a permit for Site 300’s toxic explosions. It could happen soon, however.
Harkaman Ghag, Manteca
