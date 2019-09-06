EDITOR,
Dear Tracy community and Tracy PD, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the community who came together to support and help start the process of healing from the tragic loss of Mr. Parmjit Singh. To have so many people of all walks of life come together to pay their respects and offer support to those who were hurting meant a lot, and it showed me Tracy’s practice of unity in community. I would also like to thank Detective Sgt. Tim Bauer, Detectives Swiger, Jesser, Smith, Cisneros, Bancroft, Silva and Garcia, and Crime Analyst Zuniga for their diligence in the investigation. Without them and their hardworking team’s swift response and commitment to seeking justice, moving forward would be much more difficult. I deeply appreciate the sense of responsibility and concern for one another that our town and its members has shown, and it has been greatly needed during this challenging time. Thank you again.
Sincerely,
Jass Sangha, Tracy
