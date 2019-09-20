EDITOR,
This is written to all who cared about our dog, Saylee. On Saturday, Saylee and our family were ready to attend our first day of dog training at PetSmart in Tracy. While waiting, she got spooked and slipped out of her harness and out the front doors. PetSmart employees and kindhearted citizens (a kind little girl and mom stuck with our efforts the whole time and offered their hope that we would find her) tried their best to help get her back to safety in the parking lot, but unfortunately she was too spooked and confused and kept running — all the way to the freeway to our horror. We called the CHP who checked the area and said they did not spot her. We got in our car and started to drive the mall area where we spotted random people who looked like they had continued the search with us. Thank you to the couple that got her away from the freeway and stayed with her until she finally was corralled in a homeless encampment near the overpass on Corral Hollow and also to the Tracy High School teacher that recognized my daughter and had asked what was wrong and took it upon herself to also help. We thank you for your kindness and concern! Saylee’s adventure ended without harm and happily.
Sincerely,
Jill Lange and the Lange family, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.