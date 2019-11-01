EDITOR,
Memo to Pat Robertson: Trump never had the “Mandate of Heaven.”
In the eyes of grifter evangelicals, complicit politicians and submissive Republican voters, Trump is someone to be admired. I’m sure many of his supporters are happy that he gets away with never telling the truth when a lie will do, but anyone looking for decency in this mad mess will be disappointed.
However, events of the past few weeks, culminating in his act of bowing to a despotic strongman’s murderous designs, will make even his most ardent sycophants reconsider.
As I write this, Kurds are dying. The last time I felt this way was when G.H.W. Bush abandoned them to Saddam, after the first Gulf War. We still deserved the World’s condemnation for that, but then Trump pulled the troops, further “enhancing” our reputation around the world. If you served in the military, and believe in this country, you cannot support his traitorous action.
Abandoning our allies in the field and allowing enemy fighters to return to battle, is one of the conditions that could lead to an indictment for treason. If Trump hadn’t already made enough problems for himself, he has now performed an act, spectacularly, that could lead to an article of impeachment — all by itself.
This crisis has been brought to us by ignorance. The average citizen only cares about politics when something directly affects them, and in their ignorance, think they cannot change things. We are manipulated into thinking in “us vs. them” terms by business interests through commercials and media of all types. It’s long past time for the public to wake up and get control of our government again. We do that through the Congress, the only means we have for taking down a lawless executive branch.
Art Caya, Tracy
