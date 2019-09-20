EDITOR,
Homeless person.
When you hear or see these words, what comes to mind?
Dirty, a drug addict, panhandler, thief...
Lazy, someone down on their luck.
Person per•son /ˈpərs(ə)n/ noun 1. a human being regarded as an individual.
Look at the individuals for who they truly are. All have a story of how they arrived at being homeless. It may even be your story.
We as a community with compassion and respect can help our homeless family back on their feet. Yes, family. By relation, by friendship or by where you go to church. It could be someone you work with. Someone out there is related to you.
There are many nonprofit organizations in Tracy that help the homeless community: children, seniors, veterans and those with disabilities. Find an organization. Be at a table to share ideas to find a workable plan. Volunteer, give monetarily and donated items on a nonprofit’s wish list. We can work to find the solution.
Quotes of humanity: “Utopia” by Thomas More:
“For if you suffer your people to be ill-educated, and their manners to be corrupted from their infancy, and then punish them for those crimes to which their first education disposed them, what else is to be concluded from this but that you first make thieves and then punish them?”
The community of “those in need” know that I cannot immediately solve the problem, but they know I am doing my best to find the solution(s).
Elizabeth Kirby, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.