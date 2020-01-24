EDITOR,
There are no boundaries letting God’s children know they are loved and cared for. It’s only in this modern time that the convenience of living has brought us away from our roots.
In Tracy there is a hot meal provided daily; there are clothes to clothe anyone.
Now is the time to look into where the affordable shelter is. It is a room to let, it is an apartment complex in need of upgrading, and it is knowing the grants available to any town to accomplish this.
Grants means gathering numbers. We have the technology to do so. That being said, it is important the dollars brought into to Tracy be distributed properly.
This can only be accomplished by having a community and city committee united to be sure these incoming funds do what they are meant to do. Provide housing for those in need, in transition, about to be homeless and the already homeless.
Starting an outreach into our community to find room to let or a property owner with multiple dwellings to rent affordably is square one.
Elizabeth Kirby, Tracy
