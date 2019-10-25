EDITOR,
The world seems to be turning off its axis today. I was simply going into a parking lot to go into a store. Three errant drivers accosted me within 3 seconds.
One decided they weren’t going to stop as they were coming out of a lane onto the main thoroughfare of the parking lot. So I had to slam on my brakes and look at them as if they lost their marbles.
Then as I pulled into that one-way lane, not only one but two drivers decided to back out and drive the wrong way down the lane. There are driver’s training manuals when you start driving and then you still have to follow the rules.
Last year a lady decided she was going to pull into a gas station and keep rolling into the spot even though I was walking through to pick up my receipt from the cashier inside. But this lady decided she was going to keep rolling even though I looked at her to show that I had the right of way as a pedestrian. She paused twice while I looked at her the same way, and then still tried to keep rolling through.
People need to stay up on the rules of the road and parking lots. My husband recently warned me about the morning traffic. That morning, a driver decided to pass where there was a HEAVY old truck already mid-turn. I prayed nothing would happen, and it was a near miss.
And recently, on the off-ramp at I-205 and Tracy, five or more used the emergency lane on the right to turn. I pray for their sakes that somebody else isn’t doing that when they are lying on the side of the road waiting for an ambulance. This is all typed for immediacy in the lot.
Deborah Littleton, Tracy
