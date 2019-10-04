EDITOR,
The “Not In My Backyard” mindset was heard loud and clear at Tuesday night’s council meeting when it came to the Glenbriar apartment project. Citizens spoke in great number opposing the project, but their voices were discounted when many went off on tangents spewing misinformation. Many speakers were participating in fearmongering by propagating falsehoods such as that the nearest fire station was part-time, that the land is a contaminated waste site, and that this was going to be Section 8 housing. Tracy is better than this. Our citizens are better than this. None of the speakers offered an alternative site for the project, just simply saying they did not want it there. NIMBY is alive and well in Tracy.
Tracy is a growing city and residents of long and short term need to get on board with that fact. Tracy is perfectly positioned to be a hub of housing, logistics and transportation. Those who move to Tracy need to do their homework about the city, current and future projects, and understand the big picture. For those who want more amenities, guess what? Higher population numbers and rooftops drive new retail and commercial establishments. NIMBY attitudes do not.
It is clear that with the mayor’s no vote he was pandering to those in the audience, and in the city, who oppose the project. With his council cohorts voting in favor, including two who are running against him in the county supervisor race, he purposely distanced himself from the majority. The mayor nitpicked on a roadway project that should have been undertaken by the city a long time ago and used that as his excuse to vote no. Fortunately, the four other council members listened to staff, made rational statements and asked fitting questions.
Jacy Krogh, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.