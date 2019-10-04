EDITOR,
I live in a rural area outside Tracy. Tracy Boulevard is one of the main roads the commuters take to and from work. Lammers, Corral Hollow, Bethany and Platti lead to Tracy Boulevard. There has been a lot of accidents happening there lately and all the roads leading to Tracy Boulevard get all backed up when it happens. The commuters are trying to get through by going on levees and turning around in fields and everywhere else they can to get through, which is PRIVATE PROPERTY. Every day the commuters drive in excess speed down Lammers, Corral Hollow and Platti just to beat each other to Tracy Boulevard going towards Stockton. If they would only understand that when there’s an accident and someone hits a pole, it affects all of us. People get seriously hurt, and our electricity and phones go out for hours, which is also an inconvenience. You people are still not home on time because you’re sitting in traffic and all because of someone’s bad judgment. Is all this speeding trying to beat someone else to get home really worth it? I was almost home the other day and had to wait in line to drive in my driveway. I was almost there so I took the left lane and passed everyone up and drove in my yard. People behind me was passing everyone too except I drove in my driveway and they met someone else at the corner so they had to let him in or another accident would have happened because people were coming from the other direction. I know I’m just blowing hot air to you but at least I got rid of it.
Kathy Festich, Tracy
