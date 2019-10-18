EDITOR,
A few weeks ago, a man wearing a turban and having a long beard was senselessly and tragically stabbed to death in Tracy.
The man was a Sikh.
The local community of Sikhs did a community outreach program yesterday (Oct. 14) to educate the local public about Sikhs.
I attended this meeting and discovered just how ignorant I was about Sikhs. I have to say I feel enlightened and glad that I attended.
For some, the sight of a man with a turban and a beard strikes up the image of Osama bin Laden. Osama was an Arab, and many people have contempt, hatred and fear of Arabs because of 9/11.
Sikhs are not Arabs, they are Indian people who follow an independent religion of Sikhism.
They wear the turban as sign of their faith. The men let their beards grow with the belief it is how God has created them which should not be altered. Ninety-nine percent of people wearing turbans are Sikhs. Sikhs are peaceful people, and once you get to know some of them, you will realize that, as with many other cultures as a whole, they are pretty friendly and helpful.
I’m posting this because I know that we as humans typically hate what we fear.
The Sikh man was senselessly killed by someone who mistakenly thought he was an Arab.
Life is short. We should all make it a habit to learn a little bit each day and love a lot. Face our fears so that we can come to understand and overcome them.
If we can all learn something new about ourselves and others, we just might find a little more love in this world.
Mike Mulligan, Tracy
