EDITOR,
Senate Bill 24 on Friday, Sept. 13, moved to the governor’s desk for his signature after the Senate approved it on a 28-11 vote during the Legislature’s final day in session. Sen. Connie Leyva asked Gavin Newsom while he was campaigning for governor of California if he would sign SB 24 if he was elected governor, and he said he would. Yes, Mr. Governor, you have the physical attributes that have brought you this far. Yet with your actions you have divided our state immensely. You can’t pick and choose as you like. There is the law of the land and there is God’s law and together they make up the common bonds that tie us together. It was not long ago you were the headline news regarding the death penalty and how your daughter questioned you about the right to take another’s life. You stated that you did not have that right. And now while you are governor, those who are on death row don’t have a worry while you sit in the governor’s chair. And now we face another inconvenient truth. Young women who are intelligent and adults want the convenience of a 7-Eleven to get their abortion pill for free. This would be accomplished by having the dispensary on campus. I don’t understand why there has to be a Senate Bill 24. Women have the right to make decisions concerning their own body, yet they want us, who will do nothing to stop the carnage, to be complicit and keep quiet. Let your voice be heard. I am providing a link to the governor if you are opposed to Senate Bill 24: https://govapps.gov.ca.gov/gov40mail. You know people make a big whoop-de-doo about the animal shelter and animal rights but I won’t go there.
Michael Gonzalez, Tracy
