I live on Etta Court in Tracy. Since March we have had a broken main on the street. They have come put a metal grate over it and have never returned to fix it. It takes up parking in front of our house. My neighbors and I have called the city several times and just get the runaround. They always say they show no records of any of us contacting them and assure me they will get back to us and get the problem fixed. No such luck! This is ridiculous! I’m so tired of getting the runaround. It’s been going on eight months now and you’d think they would have been able to fix it. Perhaps you can help getting some answers and getting it fixed.
Sonia Humes, Tracy
