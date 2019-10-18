EDITOR,
Just wanted to THANK our great City Council for not only raising the speed limit on MY street (West Schulte Road) but also now 40 mph on all of Tracy Boulevard. Hope you all also raised the limit in front of YOUR house?
Thanks again from a 30-plus-year resident.
Kevin Maloy, Tracy
