EDITOR,
With respect to the article in the Tracy Press “Council’s compromise on rent control won’t be retroactive” by Bob Brownne on Dec. 6, it’s sad that the city has so far failed to help renters that received 60-day eviction notices due to the three-month gap between Newsom signing AB1482 and the date the law takes effect.
We’re told: “So it’s not the will of the council that we actually cover those that have been impacted from Oct. 8 to Dec. 3, which is why we’re here today. … It’s just that little window of time that we can’t say: Yes, we want to retroactively cover those who have already been affected.” But what does this mean?
Without further action, renters are still subject to eviction since a landlord that wants market rate for his rental in 2020 will go through with legal 60-day eviction notices issued before the urgency ordinance.
The important part is the complicity of the city circumventing the law and putting people in a position of becoming homeless. They created this fake thing they know no one has any intention of doing so they can say they’ve done something about housing. It’s a false sense that a step has been taken toward protecting renters when in fact it’s just an illusion.
In an increasingly cold, impersonal and faceless world, community is more important than ever.
Instead of greenlighting evictions and aiding gentrification, the council can grow a backbone and help the community they serve by making no-fault eviction protections retroactive to the date the governor signed this time- and money-guzzling bureaucratic maze.
Mateo Bedolla, Tracy
