We are senior citizens who own rental cottages and houses situated along our private lane leading to our home. Half of the residents on the property are seniors. The front cottage is currently vacant due to an eviction and allowing for repairs, painting, cleaning and all the work required for re-rental. This past Saturday we discovered a homeless mentally deranged woman sleeping on the porch. (I deliberately used the non-politically correct term to convey my fear.) I ordered her to leave our property (with my finger poised to press the police telephone number if needed.) Fortunately, she complied to my order. The following morning we discovered the cottage was broken into through a window hidden from view by the side privacy fence. We assumed it was a homeless man due to undisclosed clues inside the cottage. We called the police to accompany our entrance in case he was still inside. Fortunately, he was gone.
City Hall must address Tracy’s homeless problem immediately! Fires, crimes and communicable disease originate in the homeless community. Tracy residents, especially seniors, should not be exposed to these people or their crimes. We should not live in fear. Tracy residents eagerly await your action, City Hall, to alleviate this situation.
S.J. Carlson, Tracy
