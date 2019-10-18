EDITOR,
The comments printed on Oct. 11 and written by Tom Herte (“Keep Tracy conservative,” Your Voice) were un-American and hurtful when calling liberals a disease and telling liberals to leave town. Tracy should be inclusive and welcome diversity of thought in order to advance as a society. As a liberal, I value everyone’s ideas and perspectives and would never suggest to ban a whole political affiliation from a city. Sometimes great decisions are formulated from converging ideas. I have conservative and liberal friends and love each the same. We should all love one another on a basic human level first and foremost. But if you cannot handle the love, build a wall around your house.
Amie Clark, Tracy
