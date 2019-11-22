EDITOR,
I am sick and tired of the lies, half-truths, and obfuscation from the right. The letter in last week’s TP from Dave Kerst answering Pamela Wilhelm’s letter is just one such example. Let me start with his comments on health care.
Yes, universal health care will be expensive. But it will not even come close to the current cost. Right now, we as a nation spend over $10,739 per person per year on health care. That works out to over $3.5 trillion per year. In Canada the cost per person per year is around half that. Canadians on average live 4.4 years longer than we do, and while I can’t say that is all due to their health care, I’m sure it helps.
Then there is the cost per visit to a doctor. On average we see a doctor 4.1 times per year — this works out to $2,619.27 per visit. Canadians see a doctor 7.4 times per year — that’s only $955.14. In Japan, the number is 13 times per year!
Why the big difference? In countries with universal health care, no insurance company takes a cut (a large cut) of the money spent on health care.
The uninsured in a country, even ours, still receive health care. They just don’t receive as much preventative health care. If you have no insurance, essentially you have no health care until you are taken to the emergency room. That drives up the cost.
I will not tell you that any health care system is perfect because it isn’t. But right now the USA has one of the most imperfect health care systems.
I won’t say too much about abortions. I am against abortions but I am more against unwanted babies being born and neglected and/or abused. I am more against separating children from their parents when they come to the USA — allegedly a beacon of democracy — seeking asylum. I am more against the fact that millions of children in this nation — supposedly the greatest nation — go to school hungry every day.
It’s about time we lived up to our potential.
Bruce Hotchkiss, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.