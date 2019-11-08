EDITOR,
Concerning “Keep Tracy conservative” by Tom Herte: 200,000 hunters and gatherers enjoyed life in California for thousands of years. 1846 was the end for the Californios. After 1849 Sutter lost his holdings and his wealth.
People from around the world came to California to find gold. But not all were welcomed. The Chinese had a tax imposed on them at $2 a month ($80 today).
After the United States entered World War I in 1917, Mexican workers played an important role in keeping American agriculture productive. The bracero program of the 1940s was essentially a more formal agreement with Mexico. During this time Japanese Americans were placed in internment camps.
During World War II there was a mass migration of Negroes from the south. The shipyards of California were hiring women to fill the voids men off to war had left behind. But that was not enough. A once dominant white population would later see the growth of the Negro population in the cities of metropolitan areas of California.
I have only touched lightly on the above. Have you figured out who the takers were? The Indians could not live peacefully with nearby tribes so they took because they could. The Californios took from the Indians because they could. The Americans saw California so they took because they could. When John Augustus Sutter tried to fulfill his dream, the settlers took because they could. When the braceros were no longer needed, their dreams were taken because the government could. When the Japanese Americans were interned, their freedom was taken because the government could. When war was over, for most Negroes, their livelihood was taken because the bosses could.
And in modern day Tracy, alive and well are the takers and givers.
Surely there is a way to live together without being taken advantage of.
Michael Gonzalez, Tracy
