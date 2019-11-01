EDITOR,
The argument put forth by Trump lawyers in Appellate Court, and backed by the Department of Justice — that if the president shot someone on Fifth Avenue, Justice would have no recourse while the president is in office — posits an America for which I did not sign up.
This argument has its basis in the DOJ Office of Legal Counsel memo/opinion that a sitting president cannot be indicted. This legal opinion is just that — an opinion — there is no statute or constitutional basis for such an opinion.
An OLC memo (written by John Yu) was the basis for the legal claim justifying CIA black sites and enhanced interrogation (torture) during the Bush Administration in the very early years of the 21st century. That didn’t work out too well — did it?
No one — including the president — is above the law, and any argument to the contrary is, on its face, un-American.
Daniel Wells, Tracy
