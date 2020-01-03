Year in Review — December

Tracy massage businesses linked to sex trafficking arrests
The owner of two massage businesses in Tracy is accused of pimping, pandering, money laundering and related charges based on a yearlong Livermore Police Department investigation.
Anna Lingling Huang and Brian Scott Jones were arrested Dec. 4 at their home in Livermore.
Investigators searched Golden Spa, 780 W. Clover Road, and VIP Foot & Back Center, 1977 N. Tracy Blvd., as well as businesses in Livermore and Brentwood. All are owned by Huang.
Huang is being held in Santa Rita Jail with bail set at $1.5 million. Scott’s bail is $300,000. They are expected to enter their pleas at a Jan. 16 hearing at the East County Hall of Justice in Dublin.
Altamont 50 years later
A local musician and his band marked the 50th anniversary of the massive rock concert at the Altamont Speedway with a show that combined history, nostalgia and a selection of music performed Dec. 6, 1969, by the Rolling Stones and other bands.
About 50 people attended the show on a rainy Friday afternoon at Morgan Territory Brewing off MacArthur Drive, a far cry from the 300,000 at Altamont.
Tracy Press Publisher Emeritus Sam Matthews also devoted several installments of his weekly Tracing Tracy Territory column to the landmark rock ’n’ roll event. One published Dec. 6 included a reprint of a first-person account of the night before the concert and the prevalent drug use and rising agitation at the show, where four people lost their lives.
Putting safety front and center
Councilman Dan Arriola hosted a town hall meeting at Monte Vista Middle School, across the street from Dr. Powers Park, after the city’s fourth homicide of the year.
Three of the four homicides were within a few blocks of Arriola’s home.
Residents were encouraged to talk about why they did or didn’t feel safe in their neighborhoods and suggest ways to improve the situation.
About 30 people attended the meeting, which was also attended by other elected officials.
Local cannabis laws gain final council approval
The Tracy City Council approved a pair of laws that will allow cannabis business to open in town.
One new ordinance regulates the operation of the businesses, including fees and the application process. The other defines the land-use laws to regulate where such businesses can be.
The city will allow only four retail storefronts for dispensaries. No outdoor cultivation of cannabis will be allowed, but the council set no limit on the number of businesses that can specialize in indoor growing, manufacturing, testing or delivery.
Those seeking to open a cannabis business must first get a city permit to operate the business. They must then apply for a conditional use permit, which would be reviewed by the city’s planning commission and subject to public comment, before opening.
Chamber of Commerce announces 2019 Community Recognition Awards winners
The Tracy Press, serving the city since 1898, was honored as Business of the Year as the Tracy Chamber of Commerce announced its 2019 Community Recognition Awards winners Dec. 10.
Karnail “Mike” Sandhu, the local almond farmer and philanthropist, and lifelong Tracy resident Jeanette Pombo Marcucci, a board member of the McHenry House Tracy Family Shelter, are Tracy’s Male and Female Citizens of the Year
Other winners are Hardial Mann, Ambassador of the Year; Terry Donaldson aka Sparkles the clown, From the Heart; Jim Franco, Administrator of the Year; Elaines’ Boutique, Entrepreneur of the Year; Kaylin Schack Dell’Aringa, Professional of the Year; Chest of Hope, Organization of the Year; Reyva Dhillon and Tejas Gill, Emerging Youth Leaders; and A&M Bogetti Bros., Agriculturist of the Year.
The honorees will be recognized at a “Once Upon A Time in Tracy” gala Jan. 24 at the Tracy Community Center.
