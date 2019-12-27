Year in Review — March

Tracy police responded to a pair of false 911 calls that appeared to be part of a dangerous practice called “swatting” — inventing fake emergencies to evoke a heavily armed response, often involving a SWAT team, to a particular address.

In both cases, the residents spoke with officers and confirmed that everything was OK, and no one was hurt. But interim Chief Alex Neicu said it could have gone worse.

“Not everyone is as relaxed about a bunch of cops coming to their house,” he said.

Neicu said the hoaxes could lead to criminal charges but wouldn’t change how the police department operated.

“This is not stuff that we joke about,” he said. “When you say, ‘I killed somebody,’ we can’t chalk it off as a prank.”

Another hoax call two days before Christmas — a man claimed that burglars had killed his father and drugs might be involved — drew police to a west Tracy neighborhood, but they swiftly recognized it for what it was.

Students at the Tracy Learning Center’s Discovery Charter School collected more than $5,000 in a 17-month project to pay a third of the cost of digging a well in a South Sudanese village.

The fifth and sixth graders were inspired by the book “A Long Walk to Water,” which chronicles the daily chore of fetching water for a village in South Sudan. They came up with various fundraisers, including turning in plastic water bottles for recycling.

After the story appeared in the newspaper, local farmer and businessman Mike Sandhu visited the class in April. He told them he was so impressed with their efforts to help people they didn’t know, he was going to fund 31 more wells around the world — one for each kid who took part in the project. The total cost was going to be $465,000.

Homeless people living on the Tracy streets might be exposing themselves and other members of the community to public health risks and medical leaders want to help before the illness has a chance to spread.

Dr. Phillip Yu, chief medical executive at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital, said the homeless most commonly suffer ailments related to addiction and they rarely have just one medical condition.

Officials at the San Joaquin County Department of health said tuberculosis, which can be highly contagious, remains a top concern. Other major ailments among unsheltered people are skin infections, hepatitis and venereal diseases.

In November, engineer Dan Schack expanded his annual program of flu shot clinics to reach out to people who were homeless in Tracy. He arranged to give free hepatitis B vaccinations and seasonal flu shots to anyone who wanted them when they showed up to shower or get a hot meal at local churches.

Explore more of the Tracy Press’s 2019 coverage in the “Homelessness in Tracy” collection.

Alyssa Lenart, who has lived all her 28 years with cystic fibrosis, sought the community’s help as she waited for a double lung transplant to save her life. As she explained it, the genetic condition “causes infections which develop into cysts in my lungs which permanently damage them, and eventually they’ll fail.”

After being in and out of school throughout her younger years, Lenart said her condition worsened until she had to quit working, as she couldn’t count on her body doing anything more strenuous than getting out of bed.

Her family began a fundraising campaign to offset the expected costs of the transplant at University of California, San Francisco, one of only four hospitals in the state where the procedure is performed.

In late May, she had the transplant and began a grueling recovery that included some setbacks. She stayed in the San Francisco area for six weeks to be near her doctors and is continuing to recover from the surgery.

Banta Elementary School District celebrated Banta’s agricultural history and heritage with its first Ag Day.

It was organized by parent Rosie Silva, who wanted Banta School’s kindergarten through eighth grade students to experience agriculture using all their senses.

Superintendent Daniel Moore talked about developing a 1.5-acre piece of land next to the school into a small working farm within the next few years, starting with an orchard and other plants and eventually adding animals. He hoped to partner with a local 4-H Club or find grants to get the farm started.

A multiagency gang sweep early in the morning March 26 netted five alleged gang members and firearms in a raid on three Southside homes.

Tracy SWAT officers were joined by teams from Manteca, Ceres and Pleasanton with armored vehicles as they raided homes on the 100 block of C Street, the first block of West First Street and the first block of West Third Street. Two houses in Stockton were also raided. A helicopter circled overhead and flashbang grenades exploded before officers went in.

The case stemmed from a 2018 narcotics sales investigation involving gang members that led to the discovery they were also involved in firearm sales. At the end of the day, investigators displayed some of the 36 firearms that had been confiscated since the start of the case, including five taken that day.

Jefferson School and Mountain House High School were among 162 middle and high schools honored as 2019 California Distinguished Schools.

It was the fourth time Jefferson had earned the title and the first for Mountain House.

Lammersville Unified School District Superintendent Kirk Nicholas received an award as the 2019 Superintendent of the Year for Region 7 of the Association of California School Administrators, which includes San Joaquin, Stanislaus and Tuolumne counties and the Mother Lode.

The Lammersville Unified School District governing board was also named the 2019 School Board of the Year for Region 7.

A sting set up by the county sheriff’s office nabbed nine men as suspected child sex predators at a motel along Interstate 5.

Investigators from the sheriff’s office and the Lathrop and Manteca police departments targeted individuals who were looking online for sex with boys or girls age 14 or younger. They collected more than 3,600 text messages, 150 phone calls and hundreds of emails as evidence.

Officers arrested nine men on felony charges, including contacting a minor with intent for sex and sexual matter sent to a minor with the intent of seducing them. Eight other people were arrested on charges related to prostitution.

People toured the new Tracy Hills master-planned community south of Tracy as builders opened model homes for potential buyers.

Phase 1A on the north side of Interstate 580 off Corral Hollow Road includes the first 1,100 homes of the 4,700-home community.

The open house drew people from the Bay Area along with Tracy residents who wanted to see the long-planned development underway.