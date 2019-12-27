Year in Review — May

Brad Mizuno cruised across the dance floor to the sounds of Elvis Presley’ “Return to Sender’ as he took home the 2019 "Dancing With the Tracy Stars” title at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts.

The Grand Foundation’s annual dance competition, which features business and civic leaders dancing with professional performers, raises money for the foundation and local charities chosen by each dancer.

Cycling fans lined roads on the outskirts of Tracy and Mountain House to watch racers speed by in the third stage of the Amgen Tour of California.

Cyclists began the day in Stockton and took Tracy Boulevard and Lammers and Bethany roads to reach Mountain House Parkway. From there, they climbed up Patterson Pass Road en route to the Bay Area, where the 128-mile stage would eventually end in Morgan Hill.

In October, Amgen race officials announced that they had canceled the 2020 Tour of California race and would reevaluate whether to bring it back in the future.

A man who crashed a car on Interstate 205 claimed to have a gun — though none was ever found — causing police to shut down all westbound lanes of the freeway for more than hour as they tried to get him to come out of the car.

When the car crashed, four people stopped to help and the man shouted that he had a gun, triggering the police response. Local California Highway Patrol officers were busy chasing someone driving the wrong way on the freeway and asked Tracy police for help.

Officers approached in the department’s armored vehicle, and the man eventually surrendered. No gun was found in the car, and no charges were filed against him.

As high school seniors all around the Tracy area received their diplomas, 23 graduates of Mountain House High School got something else first: associate degrees from San Joaquin Delta College.

Members of the school’s first Early College Cohort started taking college classes as freshmen alongside their high school course load. They walked in the Delta College commencement ceremony the night before their high school graduation.