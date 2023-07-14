A 16 year old has been charged with two counts of attempted murder following a shooting at the Patterson Valero station last week. His name is not being released because he is a juvenile. Police arrested him yesterday near his home on the 200 block of North First Street. 19 year old Brian Taylor was also arrested as an accomplice to the crime.
According to Patterson Police Chief Josh Clayton, the entire incident was captured on videotape.
“The 16 year old suspect and Taylor were inside the gas station when the male victim walked in and they recognized him,” said Clayton. “At that point, the shooter went outside to ambush him. When the victim walked outside words were exchanged. As the victim was getting in his car, the suspect pulls a compact rifle out of his pants and starts shooting into the driver’s side of the vehicle.”
The victim was shot in the hip and a woman in the passenger’s side of the vehicle was hit in the head. The wounds were serious, but not life threatening. After they were shot they drove to the police station looking for help and were both taken to a nearby hospital to receive medical attention.
“The Stanislaus District Attorney’s office has assigned Patterson a community oriented deputy District Attorney to work on cases like this,” said Clayton. “Since the beginning of this case we’ve been in contact with her to make sure that there’s maximum prosecution.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.