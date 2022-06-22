The 9-day San Joaquin AgFest concluded Saturday with the livestock auction at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds, with beef auctioned off at the Elmer and Diana Muller Show Ring, followed by auction of lambs and goats, and the swine auction at the same time in the Dave Luis Memorial Swine Ring. Young people from 4-H and FFA programs from around the county entered the livestock that they had raised.
AgFest showcases youth livestock projects
Bob Brownne
Managing Editor at the Tracy Press
