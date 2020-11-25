Isn’t it frustrating to do something for someone, or give someone a compliment or gift, only for them to show zero appreciation for it? Not even a “thank you”?? Kids these days, right? Well, I’m talking about you and me. If that’s you, there’s a word for this we have to own, it’s ungrateful. Wait, don’t skip this article. Keep reading.
If you were asked to make a list of the top 10 things you’re grateful for, what would make the list? Are God and family the top two? Most likely, but put those aside for a bit and dive deeper. Why? Because we say we’re thankful for God and family, but do our actions and attitude demonstrate that? In other words, do God and your family KNOW you’re thankful and grateful for them?
Let me help. Suppose instead of just saying, “I’m thankful for God in my life,” we dissected WHY we’re thankful for God in our life? There are countless reasons to show gratefulness to God this week, but here are five condensed reasons why you and I can celebrate this season of gratefulness and thankfulness for HOW God has impacted our lives as believers. It’s a reflection from King David found in Psalm 103 (NLT).
1. Thank God for FORGIVENESS (103:3a)
What if you confessed a sin to God, and He said, “Sorry… I’m all out. You’ve used all yours!” YIKES! We should thank God for His never-ending forgiveness.
2. Thank God for HEALING (103:3b)
Not just physical healing, but also healing of our souls, hearts, and minds. Thank God for His healing touch mentally, emotionally, psychologically, and spiritually.
3. Thank God for His RESCUE (103:4a)
If you’re a believer and follower of Jesus, God has rescued you. We should thank God for rescuing us from death and eternal separation from Him.
4. Thank God for His LOVE and MERCY (103:4b, 8, 13)
When humanity is rescued from death, we are adopted into the family of God without a probation period (THANK GOD! I’d be out the first day.) We don’t have to prove ourselves to God, nor are we put on a trial basis. When we accept Christ as our savior, we’re part of His family immediately.
5. Thank God for His GOOD GIFTS (103:5)
Everything we have ultimately comes from God. HE is our source. Our home, job, spouse, kids, health, food, clothes, everything! You may say, “Jeremy, I’ve worked hard for those things!” Yep, but WHO gave you the breath, hands, and feet to wake up and go to work? Since He’s the source of all that we have, why not take some time today and say, “Thank you, God. I realize that everything I have comes from you. You are my provider and source of all my blessing. I’m grateful and thankful for all you’ve done in Jesus’ name, amen.”
Regardless of everything that’s happened in 2020, let’s go into this holiday season with an attitude of gratitude.
By Pastor Jeremy Moore, New Life Christian Center Church. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
