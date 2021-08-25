Anna May Lopes, a longtime resident of Patterson, passed away on August 23, 2021 at Dale Commons in Modesto.
Anna was born on December 28, 1937 to Alfred & Florence Cardoza in Merced, CA. Throughout her childhood she lived in numerous cities in California. She graduated from Modesto High School and Modesto Junior College. She ultimately settled in Patterson in 1960.
Anna was employed for 30 plus years at the Patterson Unified School District as a Preschool teacher, teaching at both Walnut Acres Preschool and Grayson Elementary.
Anna was a parishioner at Sacred Heart Church in Patterson. She was very active in the Young Ladies Institute chapter and she volunteered in the parish as a choir cantor and in other areas as needed.
Anna is survived by her daughter Joan (Ralph) Corwin, her son Brian (Mary) Lopes, grandchildren Jill (Victor) Rivas, Lee Corwin (Chris Rico), Andrew (KaLee) Lopes, Aaron (Marisa) Lopes, and Kelsea (Anthony) Alamo. Great Grandchildren Caleb, Liam and Noah Rivas, Jaedyn, Jack and Joshua Lopes and Niko Chen. She is also survived by her brother Alfred (Evelyn) Cardoza. Anna was predeceased by her parents, Alfred & Florence Cardoza, and her sister Carol Coutrakis.
A Visitation will be held at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson on Tuesday, August 31st from 4:00 to 6:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 6:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, September 1st at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Interment will immediately follow at Patterson District Cemetery.
Donations in Anna’s memory may be made to the Father James V Connors Endowment Trust Fund, P.O. Box 1174, Patterson, CA 95363 or to Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA 95356
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.