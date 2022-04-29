Playoff hopes are not all lost just yet for the Tracy High varsity baseball team as hard fought back-to-back wins over the Tokay Tigers leave the Bulldogs in with a chance with four regular season games remaining.
Sitting at 4-7 in the Tri-City Athletic League after the two wins, Tracy will face Tokay once more before a triple-header against crosstown rivals West will conclude their campaign. The only way the Bulldogs can elevate into playoff positions is if they win out and a couple of teams above them – including Tokay – slip up.
In this scenario, consecutive wins over direct playoff contention rivals were excellent news for head coach Vic Alkire. His Bulldogs fought admirably and are seemingly peaking at the right time of the season. But will it be too little too late?
Tracy 18 Tokay 13
The first clash, on Tuesday, in Lodi saw a thrilling game of runs in which both teams had it going at-bat. With both offenses ticking, it was all about who can stay hot for the longest. It was Tracy.
After finding themselves down 4-0 after the first inning, the Bulldogs responded with an 11-2 run over the next three to ultimately tilt the game in their favor – but not before a frantic 6-6 seventh inning when some excellent batting was on display.
Every Tracy batter recorded an RBI and all but one scored at least one run in a very fun night for the offenses. Junior Josh Celestine shined brightest with four runs, four hits and four runners batted in. Fellow junior Tyler Pahulu had two runs, two hits and four RBIs. Senior Joey Conti chipped in with one run, three hits and three RBIs.
On the mound, the Bulldogs rotated heavily amidst their defensive struggles. Senior Cooper Wilcox pitched for five innings allowing 11 hits, seven runs – five earned – two walks and striking out four batters. Junior Austin Oneto pitched for 1 ⅓ innings allowing five hits, six runs, four of them earned, one walk and striking out two batters. Junior Jordan Hall struck out one batter in ⅓ innings allowing no hits.
Tracy 7 Tokay 5
The rematch back in Tracy on Thursday was all about senior Drew Giannini. The pitcher was absolutely everywhere on offense and defense to claim the Player of the Game honors and carry the Bulldogs over the line for a crucial win.
In a far more calculated game, Giannini came up big at-bat with two runs and one hit – an emphatic two-RBI home run. But with the game at 7-5 heading into the seventh inning, the Tigers were ready to bat and it was going to take a defensive stop to put this game on ice. Giannini had it covered.
Alkire reached for Giannini as a relief pitcher at the top of the sixth inning after Tokay had just put four runs on the board in the inning prior. Giannini got warm by shutting out the Tigers in the sixth but he would need to do it again in order to secure the victory – and he did. The Bulldogs would not need to bat again as the senior iced it on the mound at the top of the seventh.
Giannini’s final stat line was two hits allowed, two walks and two batters struck out over two innings. Jacob Jones pitched for the first five innings, allowing nine hits, five runs – three earned – one walk and striking out five batters.
On offense, other than Giannini, junior Jacob Jones contributed with one run, one hit and one runner batted in. Senior Drew Frederick had one run and two hits.Cooper Wilcox had two hits and one RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.