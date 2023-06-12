For the second year in a row, the Apricot Fiesta classic car show attracted scores of visitors to North 3rd Street. With around 50 cars, some nearly 100 years old, this year’s display was almost double that of last year’s Fiesta.
James Garcia took home the Best in Show Award, selected from among all entrants by a panel of judges.
The People’s Choice, determined from the tallied votes of onlookers, went to Johnny Guardado. The oldest car present was a 1926 Ford Model T Coupe, built in 1984 but retaining the original 97-year-old steel body.
A few members of the Chevrolet Deluxe series were also entered, along with a Pontiac 6, a Pontiac Firebird, a 1966 Volkswagen Bug, and many others.
John Otterman entered the second oldest car in the show, a 1928 Ford Model A. “I love old cars,” he said. “I love ones that look all original, but underneath the running gear it’s a whole different story.”
Though the exterior remains the same as the day it rolled off the assembly line, he’s done extensive work under the hood to make it drivable. Some upgrades include a three-stroke engine, quick change rear end, power windows, and disc brakes. However, Otterman kept the original straight axle.
He said it still feels like power steering. “It’s a real passion. It’s a lot of hours to try to keep it clean. You got to have a love for it.”
