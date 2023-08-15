The Patterson City Council delayed making a decision about revoking the conditional use permit for Catalyst - a cannabis dispensary -  due to unpaid fees. Although a vote was not to take place at the August 15 meeting, supporters of Catalyst still took the opportunity to express their support of the business. 

