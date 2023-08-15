The Patterson City Council delayed making a decision about revoking the conditional use permit for Catalyst - a cannabis dispensary - due to unpaid fees. Although a vote was not to take place at the August 15 meeting, supporters of Catalyst still took the opportunity to express their support of the business.
City delays cannabis decision
By Meg Matthews Patterson Irrigator
