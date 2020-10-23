Editor,
The Tracy Transportation Commission has approved a Valley Link stop in Tracy, and the City Council has approved that. However, the City of Tracy has NO authority over Valley Link. Many of us are in favor of the idea however, Measure Y is very poorly written and does NOT meet the intended objectives.
Measure Y is simply a bypass to Measure A, which was passed by the citizens of Tracy. What is behind this measure that we are being asked to rush it through with little information?
Follow the money- When you research the people that support this measure, nearly all of them are involved in development, real estate sales or property management.
Measure Y is very misleading- The measure provides no timeline. And, we have no idea when it will be developed. It’s being marketed as something that will benefit commuters. The measure only provides for 2,200 high density units to be built in historical downtown Tracy. This will cause more traffic congestion and exacerbate our commute.
The measure provides no assurances that Tracy’s existing historical downtown architecture will be honored.
How much will this cost our taxpayers? The land at the southwest side of the roundabout is known to be contaminated. Estimates are $10M to $100M. There is no provision to assure our citizens they won’t have to pay these costs.
Negotiations for purchase of the railroad owned property has not begun. This will likely take years and could be denied entirely.
The good news- If we vote Measure Y down this time, the project will not end. We have plenty of time to get this measure written in a way that Tracy can be proud of.
Please do not rush this important change to our downtown. Please vote NO on Measure Y.
Dan Evans, Tracy
