One person is dead and another behind bars after two traffic incidents in Patterson. Each occurrence contains factors that dangerous drivers can bring to the streets: speeding and road rage.
On June 9, at 4:41 a.m., deputies with Patterson Police Services responded to the report of an accident. They found two vehicles which had collided on Sperry just to the west of its intersection with American Eagle. The area is currently undergoing roadway construction. The preliminary investigation indicates a BMW lost control as it hit a dip in the roadway in the middle of the intersection. The driver, 28-year-old Jesus Zeferino Avila of Newman, was traveling at a high rate of speed. His car momentarily went airborne, struck a median, then collided with a Tesla driven by a 36-year-old Patterson resident who received minor injuries Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the wreck. Members of the public are encouraged to contact the Patterson Police Department if they have information to share with investigators (209) 895-5071
Just north of the Sperry Avenue exit there was a minor collision last week at about 6:30 in the morning on I-5. It could have been just another small accident, but in this case, the truck driver pulling an Amazon trailer, turned it into a felony.
California Highway Patrol says 58 year old Marco Inclan Millan was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a firearm after he allegedly shot at the other driver involved in the collision and then drove off. That driver, who was not injured, called 9-1-1 and provided details which led to Milan’s arrest.
During the investigation, Amazon quickly assisted by providing the trailer’s location at the Port of Stockton. At approximately 1:40 p.m., investigators located the suspect vehicle with the attached trailer near the area and conducted an enforcement stop. Millan, was detained as a result of the traffic stop. After a search warrant was obtained, investigators searched the Freightliner and located a semi-automatic pistol with rounds in the magazine. HE was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Stanislaus County Jail.
