MCT's "One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest"
When: March 13th thru April 5th
Where: Park Hall, 9400 Mill St. Ben Lomond
Details: Miguel Reyna directs a talented cast in the play by Dale Wasserman based on the novel by Ken Kesey.
Info: Tickets available at mctshows.org or brownpapertickets.com
Cost: $20 General, $17 Students and Seniors
St. Patrick's Celebration Dinner
When: Saturday, March 14th, 6pm
Where: St Andrew's Community Hall, 101 Riverside Ave, Ben Lomond
Info: www.SaintAndrewsBenLomond.org
Cost: Suggested donation is $12/adult, $8/ child, $35 max per family. $1/ drink
CHICAGO: HIGH SCHOOL EDITION
When: March 6-15, 2020, Fridays & Saturdays @ 7:00pm, Sundays @ 2:00pm,
Where: SLV Performing Arts Center, 7105 Hwy 9, Felton
Details: SLV Drama presents "Chicago: High School Edition," with book by Bob Fosse and Fred Ebb, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb. The amazing cast of over 45 performers, guided by Will Guilford (Director), Nicki Kerns (Music Director), and Whitney James-Heskett (Choreographer), bring to life favorites such as "Roxie," "The Cell Block Tango," and of course "All That Jazz." There is a special "Community Night" performance on Thursday, March 12. Seating is reserved.
Info: https://slvhs.seatyourself.biz, slvdrama@gmail.com
Cost: General Admission $18, Seniors $15, Students/Staff $13, Community Night - March 12 (all tickets $13)
Boulder Creek Elementary School Kindergarten SIGN UP!
When:Tuesday, March 24, 9 am, Thursday, April 23, 9 am [BCE Kindergarten Registration Day and optional tour (adults only) at one of the dates listed below. Please call ahead to reserve a spot for the tour]
Where: Boulder Creek Elementary School, 400 W Lomond St, Boulder Creek
Details: Registration Process: Beginning in February · Visit the office to complete a Pre-Enrollment form and obtain additional paperwork. Please bring the following with you: o Proof of residence (e.g. utility bill showing name and address) o Birth certificate or passport o Immunization records (Requirements: 4 Polio, 5 DPT, 2 MMR, 3 Hepatitis B, 2 Varicella) · In August you will receive an email with information to enable you to complete registration online. · Return to the BCE office before school starts with these additional documents:
- · Proof of physical examination · Proof of oral health exam
Info: Contact Alma Steinberg, BCE Registrar, with any questions. (831) 338-6413, asteinberg@slvusd.org
SLV College & Career Fair
When: Wednesday, March 25, 2020, 11:15 AM – 1:30 PM
Where: San Lorenzo Valley High School, 7105 Highway 9, Felton, CA 95018
Details: Over 60 different colleges and local organizations will come together to talk to 400+ students and help them in broadening their awareness of possible college & career options. San Lorenzo Valley Unified School District mission is to ensure all students learn and are fully prepared for college and career. The fair will bring together multiple types of agencies in our community to present directly to the students and this includes local employers, trade unions, non-profits and college representatives.
Info: If your agency is able to provide coverage of the fair or if you have any questions, these can be directed to SLVHS’s College & Career Specialist Charlotte Achen. Her email is cachen@slvusd.org or can be reached at 831-335-4721 ext. 215
Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Invertebrates: Aphids, Thrips, Caterpillars & Snails
When: Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Where: UCCE Extension Office Auditorium, 1430 Freedom Blvd., Suite E, Watsonville, CA
Details: Integrated pest management, or IPM, is a process you can use to solve pest problems in your garden while minimizing risks to people and the environment. This class will focus on a handful of common invertebrate pests - aphids, thrips, caterpillars and snails – all of which can do significant damage in a short period of time in your spring garden.
Join us to learn how IPM strategies can be used to control these specific pests. We will cover the basic steps of IPM which help you identify the pest and its impact, learn various control options available and find the least toxic approach that will work. This class will include classroom time and hands-on activity in the Demonstration Garden to find and identify insect and snail damage.
Wings Homeless Advocacy orientation/training session
When: Thursday, March 26th from 5-9 pm
Where: Community Covenant Church, 2700 El Rancho Dr, Santa Cruz
Details: We believe Wings has a lot to offer those looking to make a real difference for those experiencing homelessness in our community. We offer the safety of working exclusively through professional case managers and the convenience of volunteering on a case-by-case basis with no long-term commitment required. Whether you are interested in joining Wings, or just curious and want to know more, this is a great no-obligation session with lunch provided
Info: Contact us at info@wingsadvocacy.org
Redwood Coast German Shepherd Rescue, Inc. Fund Raiser!!
When: Thursday, March 26, from 4 to 8 p.m.
Where: Round Table Pizza, 6267 Graham Hill, Felton
Details:Pizza for pups anyone? The Felton Round Table Pizza (near Safeway) will donate 15% of their proceeds to help German Shepherds find their forever homes. Redwood Coast German Shepherd Rescue, Inc. is a local rescue organization that fosters German Shepherds until they are adopted. Have a pizza while supporting this great organization! When you order pizza, just tell the cashier that you support Redwood Coast German Shepherd Rescue! This fundraiser will continue on the last Thursday of the month through October.
St. Andrews Craft Event
When: Friday March 27, 7-10pm and Saturday March 28, 9:00 A.M. to 9:00 P.M.
Where: St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Ben Lomond
Details: Bring a craft you want to work on and we will provide you with a space to work. Bring a lunch or dine in Ben Lomond.
RSVP to Sharon Fishel at 831-247-5572.
10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s
When: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 1:00 PM-2:30 PM
Where: Live Oak Library, 2380 Portola Dr., Santa Cruz
Details: Alzheimer's and other dementias cause memory, thinking and behavior problems that interfere with daily living. Join us to learn how to recognize common signs of the disease; how to approach someone about memory concerns; the importance of early detection and benefits of a diagnosis; possible tests and assessments for the diagnostic process, and Alzheimer's Association resources.
Info: For more information or to register, please call 800.272.3900 or email kesamodurov@alz.org
Community Craft Event
When: Friday, March 27, 7-10pm and Saturday, March 28, 9am-9pm
Where: St. Andrew's Community Hall, 101 Riverside Ave, Ben Lomond
Details: Have a project you want to work on? Scrapbooking, photo collage, view box, quilting, knitting, dating profile... bring your project on over and share in some fellowship. We'll provide the space. Snacks and beverages available to share or maybe you want to bring something too! We'll also put on a pot of soup.
Info:www.SaintAndrewsBenLomond.org
