Tracy Weispfenning, 57, died Tuesday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are currently pending.
Ethel Messerer, 93, died Saturday. She was born in Michigan on Aug.10, 1929, and lived in Tracy for the last 15 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned in Tracy at this time. She will be buried in Minnesota and the family will have a celebration in Minnesota for her.
Christina Saabye, 64, died Friday. She was a Tracy resident for more than 40 years. Her services are a burial with family Schulte Memorial Park.
Karen E. Ibarra, 78, died May 17. She born on July 7, 1944, and was a lifelong resident of Tracy. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Xi Xiong Qu, 74, died May 17. He was born in China on April 10, 1949. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Bachan Kaur, 84, died May 16. She was born in Pakistan on July 10, 1938, and lived in Tracy for the last 13 years. Her service is at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550. S. Central Avenue. Her service will be live-streamed on her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Ricky L. Gilmore, 61, died, May 14. He was born in Paragould, Arkansas on June 25, 1961. Visitation is at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. His service will begin at 11 a.m. and a graveside service is immediately following at Valpico Memorial Park. His service will be live-streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Elvira Duenas Gonzales, 99, died May 14 in Stockton. A vigil will be held at 5 p.m. on June 8 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., followed by a rosary at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on June 9 at St Bernard’s Catholic Church, 165 E Eaton Avenue. A graveside will follow at 1 p.m. at Patterson Cemetery District.
Travis Gassaway, 39, died May 13. He was a life-long resident of Tracy. A service will be held at 11 a.m. next Saturday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue.
James Shryock, 86, May 2. He was born in Texas on Feb. 5, 1937, and lived in Tracy for about 25 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
