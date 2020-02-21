El Concilo invites the community to attend their coalition forum. Our guest speakers will be Alfonso Apu, Director of Behavioral Health from Community Medical Centers, Alexander Largaespada, Department Manager Behavioral Health & Recovery Services from El Concilio, Olga Sedano, TAY Specialist from the Women’s Center, and Tammy Williams, MAT Outreach Coordinator from Native Directions, Inc. (NARCAN). 

