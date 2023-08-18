Editor,
The City of Tracy now appears to be supportive of continuing to employ a City Attorney who has failed to meet standards required by the State Bar of California in order to continue to Practice Law.
The fact that at least four members of the City Council could not agree that the City Attorney violating the terms of her contract warranted dismissal should be appalling to everyone.
This is not just an oversight on Ms. Patel’s part. This demonstrates a lack of responsibility and competence in following the rules and regulations required of an attorney to practice law in the State of California. If Ms. Patel cannot complete the necessary training and required payment to renew her license, even when provided a generous grace period by the State Bar, how can the City of Tracy trust the legal work she performs on behalf of the city?
I have observed on numerous occasions now how some members of the City Council criticize a City Manager or Mayor for certain events but give the City Attorney a free pass on violating the law. I’ve also observed those same council members give speeches about ethical and/or honest behavior but completely ignore those same violations when the person is someone who is seen as an ally in helping them to further their agenda.
This is a dangerous precedent for the City of Tracy. It is a further divide amongst the community and it is disparate treatment of employees who serve in “at will” positions for the city. Continuing to make these kinds of decisions can only further erode the trust in elected city officials.
Marsha McCray, Dana Point
