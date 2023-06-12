The West Stanislaus County F.P.D. has received a $2,793 fire prevention grant from FM Global, one of the world’s largest commercial property insurers. This grant was used to purchase Apple iPads, chargers, protective cases, and mounting hardware for 6 of the Fire District’s fire engines and rescue vehicles.
FM Global representatives recently presented the award to the West Stanislaus County Fire Protection District and all the requested items have been received and placed in service. The award will be used toassist with pre-incident planning to efficiently collect and track data related to local community buildings. The inforation will help the fire service respond in an emergency situation.
“At FM Global, we strongly believe the majority of property damage is preventable, not inevitable,” said Michael Spaziani, assistant vice president – manager of the fire prevention grant program. “Far too often, inadequate budgets prevent those organizations working to prevent fire from being as proactive as they would like to be.”
