Kimball 54, Sierra 9
After starting 0-2 in Valley Oak League, the Kimball Jaguars were determined to make a statement against the Sierra Timberwolves upon boarding the bus to Manteca last Friday.
The scenes on the field showed exactly that. Head coach Derek Graves’ team was fired up and as dominant as they’ve been all season long. This talented team had a point to prove and a 22-0 first quarter run set the tone early.
The Jags followed their opening frame display with 16 more points in the second. They allowed just one Sierra field goal in the first 24 minutes. It was pure and utter dominance from Kimball who was 38-3 up at the half.
After the interval, the visitors’ foot was evidently off the gas but not fully. The Jags added two more touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters, both followed by successful 2-point conversions to add final touches to the destruction.
The hosts did manage to get a late consolation touchdown on the board in the fourth but that did not put a blemish on the outstanding defensive performance from the Jags. They were bravely led by junior linebacker Junior Saavedra with 13 total tackles.
Junior linebacker Noah Reffell shined with four tackles and three sacks. Junior linebacker Jacob Salazar had four tackles. Junior running back and linebacker Jaden Ramirez had impressive showings on both sides of the ball with nine tackles and one interception in a standout defensive display, and he added a 40-yard touchdown on his lone carry of the night.
Senior quarterback Jayden McKey and his trusty receiver, senior Travis Marieiro, were both humming on offense. McKey went 14-18 for 324 yards and three touchdowns with Marieiro hauling in five of those passes for 143 yards and one touchdown.
McKey averaged 23.1 yards per throw on a 78 percent completion rate and Marieiro found a ton of joy against the hosts’ corners on deep routes. Junior receiver Darius Doyle was also active with three receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore receiver Jermaine Nance caught his first touchdown of the season and had three receptions for 86 yards on the night.
Kimball scored a total of three receiving and four rushing touchdowns. In the latter department, senior back Sebastian Tate led the way with 10 carries for 156 yards and one score. McKey chipped in with a rushing TD of his own and had a total of three carries for 67 yards.
Junior short safety Bodie Lychak was also used on both sides of the ball as he punched in a five yard touchdown play on one carry to go with his four tackles. Kimball has two VOL games remaining to boost their playoff seeding odds.
St. Mary’s 63, Tracy 33
Despite the final scoreboard showing quite the gap between the two teams, this true top of Tri-City Athletic League showdown in Stockton was the definition of a game of two halves.
In the first, the Bulldogs and the Rams battled like equals – befitting of a clash between TCAL’s No. 1 and No. 2. The hosts led 28-27 at half-time but not without a scare. The Tracy offense was purring and were very efficient in scoring positions.
You have to be ruthless and pounce on every opportunity against a program like St. Mary’s and the ‘Dogs did just that in the first 24. However, as it turned out, the Rams’ firepower had simply not arrived yet.
What ensued after the interval was an offensive avalanche from the hosts. After a complete momentum swing and domination after building a relatively comfortable lead, St. Mary’s did not let up until late in the fourth.
The hosts scored 28 unanswered points in the third quarter to all but ice the game. Tracy was stunned. Everything was going so well until it all fell apart. However, with a playoff spot all but guaranteed, it was a hugely valuable lesson for the ‘Dogs.
They now know what to expect. They know that any lapse against this team will be punished. You simply cannot show the Rams any sign of blood or they will pounce. But until that became the reality, Tracy put in a performance the whole program can be proud of.
The Bulldogs’ running game was in full effect in Stockton as senior quarterback Cameron Ross threw just four times, completing one of them to senior receiver Jeremiah Zamora for nine yards. On the ground, however, Ross had 14 carries for 154 yards and one touchdown.
Senior running back Mason Meyers followed up his terrific hat-trick of touchdowns against Tokay with another three scores against the Rams. He did that on 14 carries for 60 yards. Junior back Jeremy Haynes chipped in with the remaining ‘Dogs touchdown on a 75-yard carry which was his lone of the night.
On defense, the visitors were haunted most by Rams’ senior back Asante Carter who had 17 carries for 100 yards and five touchdowns. The corners had trouble guarding senior receiver Naseri Danielson who had eight receptions for 118 yards and two TDs.
The Rams mixed things up well, both on the ground and in the air, causing Tracy a host of problems. The hosts played two quarterbacks, freshman Devin Rasmussen (6-8, 114 yards) and junior Samson Hunkin (14-16, 234 yards) and they both threw for 100+ yards and missed just two attempts each.
However, it was not all bad for the ‘Dogs defense and they did show glimpses of what they could do against such a strong offense. Senior linebacker Darrian Marieiro led the line with eight tackles. Zamora chipped in with six tackles. Senior safety Isaac Salinas and senior tackle Santiago Mahoney had five tackles each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.