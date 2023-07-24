On Friday, July 28th, Stanislaus County Department of Child Support Services (SCDCSS), in
partnership with Modesto Junior College and United Way of Stanislaus County, will host the 5th
Annual Kids Connect Community Celebration. The event will be held at Modesto Junior College,
located at 435 College Avenue, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm.
This community event serves as a kickoff to celebrate Child Support Awareness Month in August.
This year, the California Department of Child Support Services is highlighting the different wants
and needs every co-parent has for their children – all with the same shared goal: to see those
children thrive. Last year, SCDCSS collected $59.1 million in child support for the families in our
community. The family, fun-filled event on July 28th, will include a backpack giveaway,
entertainment, prizes, and local supportive services information.
“Child Support is an important part of the social safety net for families in our county”, said Baljit
Atwal Director of Stanislaus County Department of Child Support Services. “With an overarching
focus on customer services, performance, and communication, we, the Stanislaus County
Department of Child Support Services are caring and dedicated because we know that children
who have actively engaged parents grow up to be better off emotionally, academically, financially,
and socially.”
