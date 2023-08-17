The Catalyst cannabis dispensary remains open today following the Patterson City Council’s decision to delay a vote on the status of the business’s conditional use permit (CUP). The City claims that Catalyst, located at 100 West las Palmas Avenue, owes past due public benefit fees. The exact amount isn’t fully known, but a representative of Catalyst says it’s more than a million dollars.
“The original idea behind the public benefit fees came about years ago when six cannabis businesses were approved,” explained City Planner Joel Andrews. “The city set in place these development agreements because there wasn’t a tax or anything that was approved at the time. And so those public benefit payments were intended to pay for increased police services and those kinds of things that might be necessary for whatever happens down the road.”
After the cannabis businesses received their conditional use permit the fees immediately started. Anthony Almaz is part of the Catalyst management team. He says for the first year, Catalyst businesses had to pay either $10,000 a month or 5% of their gross receipts, whichever one was greater. After that time, the fees increased to $25,000 a month or 5% of gross receipts, again whichever number was bigger. Almaz says the fees haven’t been just unreasonable, they’ve been impossible to pay. “The reality is that the business wasn’t making any profits,” said Almaz. “So, the owner/operator Sadi Schut had a choice between paying employees and paying the development fees. This kept going on for years. And there was no money being made in the business. So, at one point we got a letter from the city about 14 months after opening that said she had incurred about $645,000 of these public benefit fees. And her revenues were only about $700,000 so she was just in an impossible situation.”
The City and Catalyst have been in negotiations but have reached an impasse. Last night the City Council was supposed to vote on whether to revoke Catalyst’s CUP, however it was announced at the beginning of the meeting that the Council will delay that vote until September.
Supporters of Catalyst took turns expressing their reasons for wanting Catalyst to stay in business – many citing their firm belief in the health benefits of cannabis.
Meanwhile, another cannabis business- Nucleus-that also had past due public benefit fees successfully negotiated a payment agreement. Nucleus paid $109,000 and now their slate is clean. The City also set a new fee structure for Nucleus for the future. It will pay $7,000 a month or 5% of its gross receipts, whichever is higher. Nucleus plans to open a cannabis manufacturing business at 240 Park Center Drive. Construction on their facility has yet to begin.
