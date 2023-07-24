A silent epidemic is sweeping through our neighborhoods, according to Stanislaus County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services—fentanyl overdose. BHRS, in partnership with several local organizations, aims to raise awareness about this fatal drug with a discussion on July 26 at the Patterson Library.
“We want this presentation to be focused on educating youth,” said Erica Ayala, Director of Invest in Me, the nonprofit organizing the meeting. “We think it’s important to bring awareness to our young people and for them to know that they can be more than the problem—they can be part of the solution. Teens have a lot to share, and this gathering will give them a space to do so.”
Ayala also has plans to form a committee of youths from the meeting who can take direct action against fentanyl in the community. She stressed that overdose is a major problem for all demographics, and she hopes having this kind of discussion will educate people on how to avoid it. “It’s in our backyards killing innocent people.” According to BHRS, fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more potent than heroin, oxycodone, or morphine, and can be hidden in other drugs and pills. It’s impossible to see, smell, or taste, and overdose is only detected by its disastrous symptoms. Two in five times, that overdose is fatal. Ayala encourages all attendees to bring their friends to make as many people as possible aware of the problem. The event will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and free refreshments will be provided. Visit www.StanRx.net or call (209) 525-5316 for more information.
